34 Year-Old Sudbury Man Arrested; Facing Multiple Child Pornography Charges

On January 14, 2021 The Sudbury Police Internet Child Exploitation (I.C.E.) and Computer Forensics Units in conjunction with Emergency Response (Tactical) and Intelligence Units executed a Search Warrant at a residence in Greater Sudbury.



As a result of the investigation, a 34 year old man was arrested and charged with the following offences:  Make Child Pornography  Access Child Pornography  Possess Child Pornography x2  Distribute Child Pornography



He attended Bail Court, yesterday, January 14, 2021 to answer to the charges.

His name is not being released in order to protect the identity of the victim and a Publication Ban has been issued in relation to this matter, meaning no further details can be provided.



The Greater Sudbury Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit is part of the Ontario Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet. This has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services and Ministry of the Attorney General.



Cybertip.ca is Canada’s National tip line for reporting the online sexual exploitation of children. Tips from the public can help protect children from sexual abuse. Canadians are encouraged to report concerns to Cybertip.ca if someone they know may be victimizing children online. For more information on addressing child victimization or to report concerns visit cybertip.ca.