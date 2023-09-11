34 Year-Old Sudbury Resident Located Deceased After ATV Incident
The following is a release from Sudbury Police:
Around 5:30 p.m. on September 9, 2023, a group of individuals were riding ATVs on a trail North of Cote Boulevard in Hanmer when one of the riders became separated from the group.
The other rides began searching for the missing party. Unfortunately, around 8:30 p.m. the missing rider was located deceased by the group.
Based on the initial investigation it is believed that the driver and lone occupant, a 34-year-old man from Greater Sudbury failed to negotiate a turn on the trail and went over a steep embankment.
Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends.
His name will not be released out of respect for the family’s wishes.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
You may be interested in...
-
First Sudbury Case of West Nile Virus Since 2017 ReportedSudbury and Districts has its first human case of West Nile virus since 2017. A Greater Sudbury adult has tested positive. Public Health manager Jonathan Groulx says West Nile in humans is uncommon but, since the virus can affect the central nervous system, it's important to take precautions.
-
One dead, another injured in Hwy. 144 crash, road reopenedHighway 144 is closed Saturday morning between Highways 560 and 661 in Gogama.
-
34 Year-Old Sudbury Resident Located Deceased After ATV IncidentAround 5:30 p.m. on September 9, 2023, a group of individuals were riding ATVs on a trail North of Cote Boulevard in Hanmer when one of the riders became separated from the group. The other rides began searching for the missing party. Unfortunately, around 8:30 p.m. the missing rider was located deceased by the group.