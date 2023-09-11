iHeartRadio
34 Year-Old Sudbury Resident Located Deceased After ATV Incident


Police (Sudbury)

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

Around 5:30 p.m. on September 9, 2023, a group of individuals were riding ATVs on a trail North of Cote Boulevard in Hanmer when one of the riders became separated from the group.
The other rides began searching for the missing party. Unfortunately, around 8:30 p.m. the missing rider was located deceased by the group.

Based on the initial investigation it is believed that the driver and lone occupant, a 34-year-old man from Greater Sudbury failed to negotiate a turn on the trail and went over a steep embankment.

Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends.

His name will not be released out of respect for the family’s wishes.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

  • LANDFILL

    Residential Tipping Fees At Sudbury Landfills Waived For 1 Week Starting September 18

    Residential tipping fees at all Greater Sudbury landfill and waste transfer sites will be waived from Monday, September 18, to Saturday, September 23, 2023. Greater Sudbury residents can deliver discarded household items to local landfill sites free of charge during this week.
  • mosquito-1-4533162-1627408658085

    First Sudbury Case of West Nile Virus Since 2017 Reported

    Sudbury and Districts has its first human case of West Nile virus since 2017. A Greater Sudbury adult has tested positive. Public Health manager Jonathan Groulx says West Nile in humans is uncommon but, since the virus can affect the central nervous system, it's important to take precautions.
  • GSPSign

    Sudbury Police Respond to Person In Crisis

    Sudbury Police and Paramedics were called to the overpass at Lorne and Big Nickel Mine Road Friday. There was a person in crisis at the scene. Officers closed the route while de-escalating the situation. The person was taken to hospital for treatment and support and the roadway was reopened.
  • recovered-lumber

    Sudbury Police Recover Stolen Property in Kijiji Scam

    Sudbury Police recovered $11,000 worth of lumber bought using stolen credit cards. The lumber was then sold on Kijiji to another victim who paid by eTransfer. The lumber was delivered before the business found out about the fraud. Officers recovered the stolen lumber but the landowner is out $9,500.
  • No strings July 3rd, 2022

    'No Strings Attached Community Band' Is Looking For New Members

    The NSA is an amateur Concert Band that rehearses Thursday nights at Lo Ellen Park Secondary School in Sudbury Ontario. The first rehearsal of the 2023-24 season will be on Thursday September 14th, 2023 at 7 PM.
  • Police (Sudbury)

    Sudbury Police Share Info Regarding Shooting Incident On Baker Street

    Around 6:55 p.m. on September 5, 2023, officers were dispatched to a residence on Baker Street in relation to a weapons complaint. Information provided was that a group of individuals were involved in a disturbance inside the residence and that one of the individuals may have been shot. The individuals responsible for the shooting fled the scene prior to police arrival.
  • 375756032_690021659831195_2456131651705508679_n

    Sudbury Wolves Unveil New Alternate Jersey

    The Sudbury Wolves shared the new-look design with the world Wednesday, September 6th!
  • Rice Photo

    Waubgeshig Rice In Conversation About His New Book 'Moon Of The Turning Leaves'

    The evening promises to be an engaging conversation about writing the sequel to the breakout national bestselling novel Moon of the Crusted Snow. It won the 2019 OLA Forest of Reading Evergreen Award and was shortlisted for the 2019 John W. Campbell Memorial Award as well as the 2019/20 First Nation Communities READ Indigenous Literature Award
  • SudburyPolice

    30 Year-Old Arrested & Charged After Weekend Standoff On Morrison Avenue

    Around 2:10 p.m. on September 2, 2023, officers were dispatched to a residence on Morrison Avenue in relation to a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers were told that the individual involved in the disturbance had left the area prior to police arrival. It was determined that the individual was wanted on two outstanding arrest warrants for Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm and Assault.
