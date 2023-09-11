34 Year-Old Sudbury Resident Located Deceased After ATV Incident

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

Around 5:30 p.m. on September 9, 2023, a group of individuals were riding ATVs on a trail North of Cote Boulevard in Hanmer when one of the riders became separated from the group.

The other rides began searching for the missing party. Unfortunately, around 8:30 p.m. the missing rider was located deceased by the group.

Based on the initial investigation it is believed that the driver and lone occupant, a 34-year-old man from Greater Sudbury failed to negotiate a turn on the trail and went over a steep embankment.

Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends.

His name will not be released out of respect for the family’s wishes.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.