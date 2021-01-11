34 Year-Old Woman In Police Custody After Stabbing Incident On Queen Street
Details are scarce at this moment, but Sudbury Police have a 34 year-old female in custody, after a stabbing incident on Queen Street. Police say a 40 year-old male suffered serious injuries.
This is an isolated incident, so there are no safety concerns to the community.
