35 Year-Old Facing Charges After Threats Made Over Social Media In Sturgeon Falls


OPP

The following is from the OPP:

On January 25, 2023, around 9:44 a.m., members of the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) began an investigation of threats made over social media.

As a precautionary measure all schools within Sturgeon Falls were advised of the investigation and they initiated hold and secure procedures which ended shortly after the arrest of the suspect.

As a result of the investigation, a 35 year-old from West Nipissing, has been arrested and charged with, uttering threats - cause death or bodily harm, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

The accused was held for Bail Court and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on January 26, 2023, in North Bay.

  WANTEDMAN

    Police Searching For Wanted Fugitive (Jason Laro) In Sudbury

    It is alleged that on January 8th, 2023, Jason Laro was driving impaired at high speeds throughout the city with no concern for public safety. Moments later, the vehicle was found unoccupied and police observed Jason starting another vehicle. When he spoke with officers he showed signs of impairment and provided a false name. He then drove off causing the officer to jump out of the way to avoid being struck and narrowly missing the parked cruiser.
  WolvesIndigenous

    Sudbury Wolves Unveil New Indigenous Jersey

    Sudbury Wolves will partner with Shakagamik-Kwe Health Centre on a limited edition indigenous jersey for Friday's game against the Windsor Spitfires. The jerseys will be auctioned to support Indigenous Youth in Sport and Mental Wellness. Information on the auction is available at sudburywolves.com.
  OPP

    Impaired Driving Charges Laid After Man Found Unconscious Behind The Wheel

    A 42 year-old man from Sables-Spanish Rivers Township was charged with Operation While Impaired - Alcohol and Drugs
