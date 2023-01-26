35 Year-Old Facing Charges After Threats Made Over Social Media In Sturgeon Falls
The following is from the OPP:
On January 25, 2023, around 9:44 a.m., members of the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) began an investigation of threats made over social media.
As a precautionary measure all schools within Sturgeon Falls were advised of the investigation and they initiated hold and secure procedures which ended shortly after the arrest of the suspect.
As a result of the investigation, a 35 year-old from West Nipissing, has been arrested and charged with, uttering threats - cause death or bodily harm, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code
The accused was held for Bail Court and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on January 26, 2023, in North Bay.
