35 Year-Old Marc Leblanc Wanted On Outstanding Arrest Warrant For Aggravated Assault

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

"Shortly after 8:05 a.m. on November 14, 2022, Officers were dispatched to an address on Willow Street in relation to an Unknown Trouble.

Upon arrival, Officers located a 33 year old man who had sustained serious injuries.

He was transported to hospital by City of Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services. It is believed that the man was involved in an altercation with another man who fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Through the ongoing investigation into the incident, Detectives in the Major Crime Section of our Criminal Investigation identified the man believed to be responsible for the attack.

35 year old Marc Leblanc is wanted on an outstanding Arrest Warrant for Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose and Fail to Comply with Release Order in relation to this matter.

Anyone with information related to the whereabouts of Marc Leblanc is asked to contact police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.

This is believed to be a targeted and isolated incident as it is believed that the individuals involved are known to each other."