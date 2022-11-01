35 Year-Old Sudbury Man Facing Impaired Driving Charges

The following is a release from Ontario Provincial Police:

A traffic complaint leads to a driver being charged for impaired driving on Highway 69, Burwash Township.

On October 26, 2022, at 5:29 p.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint.

The vehicle was located and it was determined that the driver was both, a suspended driver and impaired. The driver was arrested and transported to the Sudbury OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, a 35 year-old man from Sudbury, was charged with:

" Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

" Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

" Dangerous operation

" Driving while under suspension

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on December 7, 2022, in Sudbury

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

