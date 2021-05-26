36 Year-Old Sudburian Charged After A Single Vehicle Rollover On Highway 69
Provincial Police from the Nipissing West Detatchment, along with the Estaire Fire Department & Sudbury Paramedic Service, attended a single motor vehicle rollover on Highway 69.
A 36 year-old person from Sudbury has been charged.
Provincial Police are reminding drivers to simply pay attention, drive safe & buckle up!
