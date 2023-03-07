38 Year-Old Handed Stunt Driving Charges After Travelling 160 km/h On HWY 69
The following is a release from the OPP:
On March 4, 2023, at 10:11 a.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle, travelling 160 kilometres an hour (km/h) in a posted 100 km/h zone on Highway 69, French River.
As a result of the investigation, a 38-year-old person from Toronto, was charged with, race a motor vehicle - excessive speed.
The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on April 4, 2023, in Sudbury.
The driver was also issued a 30-day Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days at the cost of the owner.
