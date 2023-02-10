39 Year-Old From Levack Facing Charges After Driving While Impaired

The following is a release from the OPP:

"On February 8, 2023, at 9:57 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting traffic control around a pothole on Highway 17, in Markstay-Warren.

The officer was directing traffic, as the highway was only open to one lane.

A vehicle approached the officer and it was determined that the driver was impaired and was arrested for impaired driving. The driver was then transported to the Greater Sudbury Police Service for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, a 39 year-old from Levack, was charged with:

" Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

" Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC

The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on March 15, 2023, in Sudbury.

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

