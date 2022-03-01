iHeartRadio
-9°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

4 King Street Residents Arrested After Drug Bust By Sudbury Police

sudbury-police

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

"Members of our Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) of the Integrated Crime Section (ICS) conducted an investigation into the suspected drug distribution of Fentanyl and Cocaine from a residence on King Street in Greater Sudbury.

Through the investigation, Detectives applied for and were granted a Controlled Drugs and Substances (CDSA) Act Search Warrant for a unit inside a residential building on King Street.

On February 23, 2022, with the assistance of our Emergency Response Unit, Detectives executed the Search Warrant resulting in the seizure of over 16 grams of Cocaine valued at $1,640 and $2,090 in cash.

As a result of the investigation four individuals from Greater Sudbury were arrested and charged in relation to this matter.

Three of the individuals were charged with Breach of Release Order and/or Breach of Probation and the fourth individual, a 50 year old man was charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime and Breach of Conditional Sentence Order.

The four individuals were released with a Court date in May 2022 to answer to the charges. Their names cannot be released as the information has not yet been sworn to through the Court process."

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram