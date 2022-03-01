4 King Street Residents Arrested After Drug Bust By Sudbury Police

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

"Members of our Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) of the Integrated Crime Section (ICS) conducted an investigation into the suspected drug distribution of Fentanyl and Cocaine from a residence on King Street in Greater Sudbury.

Through the investigation, Detectives applied for and were granted a Controlled Drugs and Substances (CDSA) Act Search Warrant for a unit inside a residential building on King Street.

On February 23, 2022, with the assistance of our Emergency Response Unit, Detectives executed the Search Warrant resulting in the seizure of over 16 grams of Cocaine valued at $1,640 and $2,090 in cash.

As a result of the investigation four individuals from Greater Sudbury were arrested and charged in relation to this matter.

Three of the individuals were charged with Breach of Release Order and/or Breach of Probation and the fourth individual, a 50 year old man was charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime and Breach of Conditional Sentence Order.

The four individuals were released with a Court date in May 2022 to answer to the charges. Their names cannot be released as the information has not yet been sworn to through the Court process."