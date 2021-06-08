4 New Forest Fires Discovered Monday In The Sudbury Region

As of June 7th, 4 new forest fires have been discovered in the Northeast region.

All four are in the Sudbury region.

There were four new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast region by late afternoon. Sudbury 22 is under control at 0.2 of a hectare. It is located northwest of Windy Lake, on the east side of highway 144. Sudbury 23 is located approximately one kilometer west of the Sturgeon river, approximately 4 kilometres south of the junction between Sturgeon River Provincial Park and Obabika River Provincial Park. It is not yet under control at the time of this update. Sudbury 24 was confirmed late this afternoon in the Northwest corner of French River Provincial Park. Sudbury 25, also confirmed late this afternoon approximately 2 kilometers north of Nairn Centre, measures 2 hectares and is not yet under control.

There are four other active fires in the region, they are either under control or being held.

The fire hazard is high to extreme across most of the Northeast Region, except for parts of the Far North, which are now showing a low to moderate hazard this afternoon.

FOR MORE UPDATES, HEAD TO ONTARIO.CA/FORESTFIRE