4 Sudbury Roads Listed In CAA's Worst (Northern) Roads List For 2021

image

Every year, CAA launches their Worst Roads advocacy campaign, an effort they say has “influenced change over the past 17 years.”

The CAA said the campaign is meant to “make our roads safer by helping different levels of governments understand what roadway improvements are important to citizens and where they need to be made.”

In 2021, CAA's list of Ontario's Worst Roads saw Victoria Road in Prince Edward County reach number one.

Taking this year's second-place spot is Carling Avenue in Ottawa.

Roads in Hamilton, Prince Edward County, Belleville, Toronto, Timmins and Kingston round out Ontario's top 10 Worst Roads of 2021.

Here are the top 5 results for Northern Ontario (This includes Algoma, Cochrane, Kenora, Manitoulin, Nipissing, Parry Sound District and more):

Rank Road Name Municipality
1 Algonquin Boulevard West Timmins
2 Algonquin Boulevard East Timmins
3 Barry Downe Road Greater Sudbury
4 Lasalle Boulevard Greater Sudbury
5 Fielding Road Greater Sudbury
5 Lorne Street Greater Sudbury

 

To read more CLICK HERE

