40 Year-Old Sudbury Woman Charged With Second Degree Murder After Death Of 75 Year-Old Man

UPDATE 2

Through the investigation, Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division identified the person believed to be responsible for the murder of 75 year old Robert Keskinen.



Just before 2:15 p.m. on January 7, 2021, Detectives from the Major Crimes Section with the assistance of members of the Integrated Crime Team located the woman on Kathleen Street. The woman was taken into custody without incident.



40 year old, Felicity Altiman has been charged with Second Degree Murder and Indignity to a Dead Body in relation to this incident. She was held in custody overnight and will attend Bail Court today, Friday, January 8, 2021 to answer to the charges.



During the investigation, Detectives also arrested and charged 36 year old, Matthieu Doucet with Accessory After the Fact. He attended Bail Court on December 31, 2020 and made a video remand appearance on January 7, 2021 in relation to the charge.



A publication ban has been issued in relation to this matter and no further details can be provided.



UPDATE

The post mortem conducted by the Coroner’s Office has confirmed that 75 year old Robert Keskinen died of multiple stab wounds from an edged weapon making this tragic incident Sudbury’s fourth Homicide in 2020.



We would like to extend our deepest condolences to Robert’s family and friends.

We would like to thank community members and businesses in the area where the incident occurred as everyone has been tremendously supportive by providing Officers and Detectives with video surveillance footage.



A number of witnesses have come forward but we know there are still others who have not had the opportunity to speak with a Detective.



Detectives will continue to canvass the neighbourhood and search the scene.



We believe the threat to public safety remains low as there are strong indications this incident was targeted, however the person or persons responsible are still unknown at this time.



We are urging anyone with any information related to this incident to contact our Criminal Investigation Division at 705-675-9171 extension 2230 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.



ORIGINAL

At 2:19 p.m. on December 26, 2020, officers responded to a report of a deceased 75 year old man found inside of a residence on Kathleen Street in Greater Sudbury. The deceased has since been identified as Robert KESKINEN. When Officers arrived on scene they discovered visible trauma to the body of the deceased and determined it to be a Suspicious Death. Detectives from our Criminal Investigation Division including members of our Forensic Unit and Major Crimes Section are conducting a thorough investigation into this matter. At this time, this incident is being investigated as a Homicide.



We do not believe there to be any risk to Public Safety as this appears to be a targeted incident. A post mortem is going to be conducted by the Coroner’s Office on December 29, 2020 in order to assist with determining a cause of death.



Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call our CID at 705-675-9171 extension 2230 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.