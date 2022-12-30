iHeartRadio
41 Year-Old Noelville Man Facing Multiple Charges After Stunt Driving & Giving A False ID


OPP

The driver of a motor vehicle has been charged with multiple offences after being stopped for speeding.

The following is a release from the OPP:

"On December 25, 2022, at 7:01 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle that was traveling over the posted speed limited of 80 kilometres per hour, on Highway 64, French River.  

The driver of the vehicle provided a false identification to police and was arrested.

Further investigation revealed that the driver was breaching court orders, had an outstanding warrant, was a suspended driver and had other multiple driving infractions.

As a result of the investigation, a 41 year-old man from Noelville, was charged with:

  • Obstruct Peace Officer, contrary to section 129(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)
  • Personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution or obstruct justice (Identity fraud), contrary to section 403(1)(d) of the CC
  • Failure to comply with release order - other than to attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC (two counts)
  • Speeding 1 - 49 Km/h over posted limit, contrary to section 128 of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)
  • Fail to identify self, contrary to section 39.1(6) of the HTA
  • Driving while under suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the HTA
  • Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle, contrary to section 7(5)(a) of the HTA
  • Fail to have insurance card, contrary to section 3(1) of the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act

 

The accused was held for bail court, then remanded back into custody with a scheduled date to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on December 30, 2022, in Sudbury."

