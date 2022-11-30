44 Year-Old Sudbury Woman Charged After Being Caught Stealing Outdoor Christmas Decorations
The following is a release from Sudbury Police:
"On November 27th, 2022 just after 9:00 p.m., Officers attended a residential area in Azilda in response to what appeared to be a Theft in progress.
Information provided by the witness was that at approximately 8:47 p.m., a woman was observed parking her vehicle in the driveway of a residence on Poulin Street, then proceeded to exit the vehicle, walk up the driveway and unplug two lit, decorative holiday vases located on the property.
The witness also observed numerous additional holiday decorations in the possession of the woman, including an inflatable Santa Claus on a motorcycle.
The witness approached the woman and began questioning her, resulting in the woman leaving the items behind and fleeing the area prior to Police arrival.
As Police were investigating this incident, the owner of the inflatable Santa Claus attended the area to report that their decoration had been stolen from their front yard on Aldege Street around 8:22 p.m. that same evening and that the incident had been captured on video surveillance.
Based on vehicle descriptors and video surveillance provided, Officers were able to identify the suspect and proceeded to attend the area of the suspect’s residence. At 10:20 p.m., the 44-year old woman was arrested and charged without incident with the following offences under the Criminal Code of Canada:
- Theft Under $5,000
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime
The woman’s name cannot be released as the information has not yet been Sworn to through the Court process. She was released on an appearance notice with a scheduled court date of February 1st, 2023 to answer to the charges.
Reminders for community members:
- Video surveillance is the single most important thing a homeowner or business can have to protect their property. A high-quality video system that is activated and in good working order will assist Officers in identifying those responsible for Theft. Always ensure the lens is clean and the camera is pointing in the proper direction.
- Most crimes are committed by the same people over and over. Police have identified many criminals by way of Closed Circuit Television (CCTV). Advertising that your home or business is under surveillance by way of window stickers or signs will deter crime.
- If you see anyone in your neighbourhood who appears to be engaging in suspicious or criminal activity, do not hesitate to call the Greater Sudbury Police Service 705-675-9171. In the case of an emergency, including a crime in progress, call 911. Provide as much detail as possible including: physical and clothing descriptors; vehicle descriptors (if applicable) including licence plate number, make, model and colour of vehicle and direction of travel; time and location and any other details possible
- To report a Theft after the fact, please use our online reporting system"
