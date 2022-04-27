44 Year-Old Woman Remains In Hospital After Monday's Stabbing Incident In The Flour Mill

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

"On April 25th, 2022 at 7:51 p.m., we received a call in relation to an Unknown Trouble complaint involving a serious assault.

Information received was that a woman had been stabbed several times by a man known to her inside their shared residential building.

Greater Sudbury Police, Paramedics and Fire arrived on scene to attend to the woman who was in critical condition after suffering serious injuries to her mouth, neck and throat area.

The woman was transported to Health Sciences North for immediate medical treatment.

Police were advised that the male suspect was still inside the residence.

While setting up containment of the area, Uniform Patrol officers observed a man matching the description of the suspect exiting the building.

At 8:06 p.m., the man surrendered to Police and was taken into custody without incident.

The 48-year old man was charged with Attempt Murder under Section 239(1)(b) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

He was held in Police custody overnight and will attend Bail Court today, April 26th, 2022.

His name cannot be released as the information has not yet been sworn to through the Court process.

This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety as the individuals involved are known to each other.

No further information will be provided in order to protect the identity of the victim in this matter. The investigation is still ongoing.

The 44-year old woman remains in hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-TIPS, online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com"