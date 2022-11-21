46 Year-Old Charged After Dangerous Driving & Fleeing From Police
The following is a release from the OPP:
On November 18, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m. members of the Manitoulin (Espanola) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) located an abandoned vehicle on Highway 17 near Sables-Spanish Rivers Township.
The abandon vehicle was involved in a fail to stop occurrence in West Nipissing earlier that evening. A short time later, OPP received a call regarding a suspicious person in the area. Police attended and the person fled on foot into a wooded area. Members of the Manitoulin OPP, OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), and the OPP Canine Unit located the person safely.
As a result, a 46 year-old man from West Nipissing was arrested and charged with:
- Flight From Peace Officer contrary to section 320.17 of the Criminal Code (CC)
- Dangerous Operation contrary to section 320.13(1) CC
The accused is schedule to appear in the North Bay Ontario Court of Justice on November 29, 2022, at 9:30 a.m.
