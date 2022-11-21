46 Year-Old Charged After Dangerous Driving & Fleeing From Police

The following is a release from the OPP:

On November 18, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m. members of the Manitoulin (Espanola) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) located an abandoned vehicle on Highway 17 near Sables-Spanish Rivers Township.

The abandon vehicle was involved in a fail to stop occurrence in West Nipissing earlier that evening. A short time later, OPP received a call regarding a suspicious person in the area. Police attended and the person fled on foot into a wooded area. Members of the Manitoulin OPP, OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), and the OPP Canine Unit located the person safely.

As a result, a 46 year-old man from West Nipissing was arrested and charged with:

Flight From Peace Officer contrary to section 320.17 of the Criminal Code (CC)

Dangerous Operation contrary to section 320.13(1) CC

The accused is schedule to appear in the North Bay Ontario Court of Justice on November 29, 2022, at 9:30 a.m.