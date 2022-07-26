46 Year-Old Sudbury Man Facing Impaired Driving Charges After Crash On HWY 17

The following is a release from the OPP:

"On July 24, 2022, at 5:27 p.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 17, in the City of Greater Sudbury.

The driver was arrested for impaired driving and then transported to the local hospital with minor non-life-threatening injuries by Sudbury Paramedic Services.

Further testing was conducted at the local hospital by Greater Sudbury Police Service.

As a result of the investigation the driver, a 46 year-old man from Sudbury, was charged with:

" Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

" Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC

" Dangerous operation, contrary to section 320.13(1) of the CC

The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on August 24, 2022, in Sudbury.

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days."