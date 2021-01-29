iHeartRadio
-12°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

460 Customers In Gatchell Area Without Power Today After Vehicle Collided Into Hydro Pole

SudburyHydro

Update:

As a result of a  broken pole at the Webbwood/Lorne intersection, power to about 460 customers will be out for the duration of the day. 

Some customers may not lose power until about 9:30am but they will remain out until the pole is replaced, maybe as late as 7pm.

Customers on Dean, Logan, Quinn, Jane, Mary, Landsend, Walter, and Lorne street west of Logan will be affected.

The pole was broken as a result of a motor vehicle collision early this morning.

More information as it becomes available.

Original Story:

Power #outage affecting approx 400 customers in Gatchell. POWER WILL BE OUT FOR MOST OF THE DAY for as crews replace a broken pole at Webbwood/Lorne. Affected: West ends of Dean & Lorne, plus Logan, Mary, Landsend & Walter.

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram