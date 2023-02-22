47 Year-Old Sudbury Man Nabbed For Impaired Driving On HWY 6
The following is a release from the OPP:
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a stranded motorist when it was determined they were driving while being impaired.
On February 19, 2023, at approximately 1:30 a.m., members of the Manitoulin Detachment of the OPP responded to a call regarding a vehicle that ran out of gas north of Lang Lake on Highway 6.
Police located the vehicle and upon speaking with the driver it was determined that they had consumed alcoholic beverages. The driver was arrested and taken to detachment for further testing.
As a result of the investigation, a 47 year-old man from Sudbury was charged with:
" Operation While Impaired
" Operation While Impaired - Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)
" Drive Motor Vehicle, No Currently Validated Permit, and
" Fail to Surrender Insurance Card
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on April 17, 2023.
