48 Year-Old Sudburian Caught Driving 142 KM/H On HWY 69 In Sudbury

On August 27, 2021 at 11:45 a.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a vehicle for traveling at 142 kilometers per hour (km/h) in a posted 90 km/h zone on Highway 69, in the City of Greater Sudbury.

As a result of the investigation, a 48-year-old person from Sudbury was charged with:

Race a motor vehicle, contrary to section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)

The driver was issued a seven day Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

The accused was released on Provincial Summons and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on January 18, 2022, in Sudbury.