5 Bush/Brush Fires Reported In Sudbury Over The Past 48 Hours
Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell said on social media, "In the past 24 hours, Sudbury Fire Crews have attended five bush/brush fires across the city.
Conditions are very dry and the top layer of vegetation is not yet green.
Please follow the City Of Greater Sudbury outdoor burning by-law and always burn with extreme caution!"
You may be interested in...
-
City Issues Statement Regarding Friday's Workplace Fatality In LevackJust before 3:00 Friday afternoon, Greater Sudbury Police were called to the salt and sand yard in Levack where a 40-year-old man was found dead. Police, the Coroner and the Ministry of Labour are investigating. A post mortem will be conducted and the name of the deceased won't be released.
-
Stunt Driver Charged After Clocked Traveling 117 km/h In A 60 km/h ZoneCharges are being laid.
-
HWY 144 Is CLOSED (Onaping) Due To Train MalfunctionThis is a developing story.