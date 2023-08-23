iHeartRadio
5 People Charged After Stabbing/Assault Incident In Elliot Lake


OPP

The following is a release from the OPP:

On August 21, 2023, at approximately 4:30 a.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called in relation to two people stabbed at Esten Lake in the City of Elliot Lake. 

Police attended an area near the Esten Lake boat launch where multiple camper trailers are parked. Two people reported being woken up to numerous people in their trailer assaulting and stabbing them. The two people recognized the individuals as there was prior conflict between them. The two injured people sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital by Algoma Paramedic Services. After the attack, the individuals fled the area in a vehicle which was intercepted a short time later on Highway 17 in Massey. Police conducted a traffic stop and arrested five people. 

 

An 18 year-old of Elliot Lake was charged with:

  • Aggravated Assault (two counts)
  • Assault with a weapon (two counts)
  • Break, enter a place - commit indictable offence

 

An 18 year-old of Sudbury was charged with:

  • Aggravated Assault (two counts)
  • Assault with a weapon (two counts)
  • Break, enter a place - commit indictable offence

 

A 20 year-old of Sudbury was charged with:

  • Aggravated Assault (two counts)
  • Assault with a weapon (two counts)
  • Break, enter a place - commit indictable offence
  • Disguise with intent

 

A 24 year-old of Sudbury was charged with:

  • Aggravated Assault (two counts)
  • Assault with a weapon (two counts)
  • Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
  • Break, enter a place - commit indictable offence
  • Disguise with intent

 

A 19 year-old of Sudbury was charged with:

  • Aggravated Assault (two counts)
  • Assault with a weapon (two counts)
  • Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
  • Break, enter a place - commit indictable offence
  • Disguise with intent

 

The accused persons appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Elliot Lake and Blind River on August 22, 2023. 

 

The OPP's uniform members, East Algoma Crime Unit, Canine, Emergency Response Team (ERT), and Forensic Identification Services (FIS) continue the investigation.

