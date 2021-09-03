iHeartRadio
50 Year-Old Paul Mackey Is Missing & He Could Be In Sudbury

**Paul Mackey is known to the Sudbury area, so YOU are being asked to keep an eye out for him. If you do see him in Sudbury, please call Sudbury Police at 705-675-9171**

 

Hamilton Police Service is seeking the assistance of the public in locating a missing person.

On August 31, 2021, Paul Mackey was reported missing by his family from his East End residence. This is out of character for Mackey and his family is concerned about his well-being.

  • Mackey is described as: 
  • White male 50-years-old
  • 5’ 8” tall weighing about 135 lbs
  • Slim build
  • Longer brown hair, short facial scruff and brown eyes
  • May be operating 2005 silver Hyundai Accent with a licence plate CKHL 708

Hamilton Police are asking anyone with information about Mackey or his whereabouts, to call 911 or alternatively you can contact 905-546-2963 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

