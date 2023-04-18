54 Year-Old Man Dead After House Fire In Mississauga First Nation

The following is a release from the OPP:

On April 5, 2023, members from the Mississauga First Nation Police Service, the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Mississauga First Nation Fire Department with the assistance of the Blind River Fire Department, and Algoma Paramedic Services responded to a house fire on West Street in the community of Mississauga First Nation.

Terry BOYER, 54 years-of-age from Mississauga First Nation succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on April 9, 2023.

The East Algoma OPP Crime Unit is continuing to investigate, with assistance from the OPP's Forensic Identification Services Unit in conjunction with the Office of the Fire Marshal.

Anyone with information regarding this fire should contact the OPP or Mississauga Frist Nation Police Service at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Ontario Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.