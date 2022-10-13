$56,000 Worth Of Drugs & A Loaded Handgun Found By Sudbury Police After Investigation
The following is a release from Sudbury Police:
"The Provincial Joint-forces Guns and Gangs Task Force focuses its efforts on major crime operations that pose a direct and elevated threat to the safety, security and wellness of Northern Ontario communities.
The Task Force received information that individuals from Southern Ontario were trafficking illicit substances in Greater Sudbury.
As part of the ongoing investigation, Detectives applied for and were granted a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) Search Warrant for a residence on Galaxy Court.
Around 5:10 a.m. on October 11, 2022, Members of our Emergency Response Unit (ERU) working in collaboration with the Task Force and Detectives from our Integrated Crime Section executed the Search Warrant at the residence.
During the execution of the Search Warrant, Detectives located and seized a loaded handgun, $56,500 worth of what is believed to be Cocaine and over $1,100 in cash.
As a result of the investigation, three individuals from Southern Ontario, 27-year old Bobby-Ohemeng Boating, 24-year old Elijah McPherson and a 16-year old youth who cannot be named were arrested, as well as, 44-year old John Markell of Greater Sudbury.
They have been charged with the following offences under the Criminal Code of Canada and the Controlled Substances Act;
Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking
Careless Storage of a Firearm
Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm
Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm
Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition
Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition for a Dangerous Purpose
Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
All four individuals were held in Police custody and will attend Bail Court October 12, 2022 to answer to the charges."
