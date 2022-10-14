56 Year-Old From Chelmsford Charged With Careless Driving After Crash On HWY 144
Provincial Police from the Nipissing West Detachment attended a single motor vehicle collision on HWY 144 recently.
No person had been injured.
BUT, a 56 year-old person from Chelmsford has been charged with careless driving.
The OPP would like to remind motorists to drive safe & slow down.
You may be interested in...
-
Vale Invests Close to a Billion Dollars in Sudbury OperationVale opened Phase 1 of its Copper Cliff South Mine Project Thursday. The mine will produce 10 million tonnes of critical minerals for innovative technologies like electric vehicles. Vale invested nearly a billion dollars in the project which is expected to deliver at least 14 years of production.
-
$56,000 Worth Of Drugs & A Loaded Handgun Found By Sudbury Police After InvestigationThe Provincial Joint-forces Guns and Gangs Task Force focuses its efforts on major crime operations that pose a direct and elevated threat to the safety, security and wellness of Northern Ontario communities.
-
OPP Say Thousands Of Highway-Related Charges Were Laid Over Thanksgiving WeekendDespite a warning from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) about increased traffic enforcement, the lives of citizens who traveled to visit family and friends over the Thanksgiving long weekend were endangered by thousands of risky and, in some cases, dangerous drivers.