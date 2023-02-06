iHeartRadio
56 Year-Old Man In Hospital After Snowmobile Crash On Lake Wanapitei


Police (Sudbury)

Sudbury Police are currently investigating a motor vehicle collision involving a snowmobile on Lake Wanapitei.

A 56 year-old male has been transported to HSN for med attention; extent of injuries not yet known.

Due to extreme weather changes, ice conditions are rapidly changing please drive with this in mind.

Update: 56 year-old male has suffered non life threatening injuries.

Collision is still being investigated by Patrol Ops.

Collision is attributed to Dangerous Pressure Cracks in the ice & are caused by rapid changes in temperature as the ice warms and expands

