56 Year-Old Man In Hospital After Snowmobile Crash On Lake Wanapitei
Sudbury Police are currently investigating a motor vehicle collision involving a snowmobile on Lake Wanapitei.
A 56 year-old male has been transported to HSN for med attention; extent of injuries not yet known.
Due to extreme weather changes, ice conditions are rapidly changing please drive with this in mind.
Update: 56 year-old male has suffered non life threatening injuries.
Collision is still being investigated by Patrol Ops.
Collision is attributed to Dangerous Pressure Cracks in the ice & are caused by rapid changes in temperature as the ice warms and expands
You may be interested in...
-
56 Year-Old Man In Hospital After Snowmobile Crash On Lake WanapiteiCollision is attributed to Dangerous Pressure Cracks in the ice & are caused by rapid changes in temperature as the ice warms and expands
-
20 Year-Old Gas Station Employee Facing Charges After Close Call With KnifeAs a result, a 20 year-old man from Serpent River First Nation was charged with: Assault with a Weapon
-
Northern Ont. woman turns heads at Grammy AwardsA 78-year-old woman from Sudbury, Ont., -- a Harry Styles superfan -- has become internet famous after announcing the 2023 Grammy Award for Album of the Year on Sunday night.