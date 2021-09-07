iHeartRadio
56 Year-Old Woman In Critical Condition After Boat Collision On Fairbank Lake

sudbury-police

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

"Around 5:02 p.m. on September 3, 2021, we received a call regarding a collision on Fairbank Lake involving a motorized vessel and a kayak. Police along with City of Greater Sudbury Fire Services and Paramedic Services were dispatched to the area.

A 56-year-old female was located on shore having suffered head trauma.

Paramedics transported the female to HSN where she is currently receiving treatment for critical injuries.

No charges have been laid, the investigation is ongoing.

Alcohol or drugs are not a factor in this event."

