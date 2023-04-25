58 Year-Old Noelville Man Charged After Driving While Impaired & With Open Liquor
The following is a release from the OPP:
A driver has been charged for impaired driving, after a traffic stop on a rural road.
On April 23, 2023, shortly before 4:30 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop on a rural road in the French River.
The driver was arrested for impaired driving and then transported to the Noelville OPP detachment for further testing.
A search of the vehicle located open liquor.
As a result of the investigation, a 58 year-old man from Noelville, was charged with:
- Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs
- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
- Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor
- Driver - fail to properly wear seat belt
The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on May 17, 2023, in Sudbury
The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.
The OPP would like to remind the public that if you see a possible impaired driver on our roadways, waterways, or trails, please "Make the Call," and dial 9-1-1 as impaired driving never ends well, please make a plan to get home safely.
You may be interested in...
-
Vale Closing MR55 in Sudbury Monday to ThursdayVale will be closing Municipal Road 55 this week near the Copper Cliff Bridge. The road will closed in both directions for about 20 minutes at a time to shut down and remove the high voltage power line to Copper Cliff South Mine substation. Closures will happen three times a day, Monday to Thursday.
-
58 Year-Old Noelville Man Charged After Driving While Impaired & With Open LiquorThe accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on May 17, 2023, in Sudbury The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.
-
Sunday's Crash On Capreol Lake Road Claims Life Of 22 Year-Old WomanThrough the investigation it has been determined that the vehicle was traveling Northeast on Capreol Lake Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway and ended up in an embankment in a wooded area.