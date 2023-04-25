58 Year-Old Noelville Man Charged After Driving While Impaired & With Open Liquor

The following is a release from the OPP:

A driver has been charged for impaired driving, after a traffic stop on a rural road.

On April 23, 2023, shortly before 4:30 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop on a rural road in the French River.

The driver was arrested for impaired driving and then transported to the Noelville OPP detachment for further testing.

A search of the vehicle located open liquor.

As a result of the investigation, a 58 year-old man from Noelville, was charged with:

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

Driver - fail to properly wear seat belt

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on May 17, 2023, in Sudbury

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The OPP would like to remind the public that if you see a possible impaired driver on our roadways, waterways, or trails, please "Make the Call," and dial 9-1-1 as impaired driving never ends well, please make a plan to get home safely.