61 Year-Old Charged After Accidentally Shooting His Neighbour On Balcony

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

On August 8, 2023 at 8:25 p.m., officers were dispatched to a weapons call on Belfry Ave. in Greater Sudbury. The initial information was that an occupant in one off the units had accidentally discharged a firearm and had shot their neighbor who was on the balcony.

Upon arrival, police located an adult male who had sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital for medical attention.

Officers arrested a 61yr old male at the scene without incident. The firearm used in the commission of the offense was also recovered.

There is no evidence to suggest that this was an intentional act of violence.

The 61yr old male has been charged with the following offenses under the Criminal Code of Canada:

 Careless Use of a Firearm

 Weapons Dangerous

 Assault With a Weapon

 Criminal Negligence Causing Bodily Harm

He will attend bail court on the 9th of August 2023.