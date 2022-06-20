61 Year-Old Espanola Resident Deceased After ATV Collision Saturday

The following is a release from the OPP:

"On June 18, 2022 at approximately 3:50 p.m. members of the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Manitoulin-Sudbury Paramedic Services responded to a fatal motor vehicle collision involving an All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) off of Panache Lake Road in the Town of Espanola.

The lone operator of the ATV was pronounced deceased at the scene. The deceased has been identified as Yves CARRIERE, 61-years-old from Espanola.

Investigation is on-going with the OPP's North East Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team (TIME), a Technical Collision Investigator (TCI) and a Reconstructionist.

The Office of Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OCFPS) is assisting and a post mortem examination will take place in Sudbury at a later date."