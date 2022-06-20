61 Year-Old Espanola Resident Deceased After ATV Collision Saturday
The following is a release from the OPP:
"On June 18, 2022 at approximately 3:50 p.m. members of the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Manitoulin-Sudbury Paramedic Services responded to a fatal motor vehicle collision involving an All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) off of Panache Lake Road in the Town of Espanola.
The lone operator of the ATV was pronounced deceased at the scene. The deceased has been identified as Yves CARRIERE, 61-years-old from Espanola.
Investigation is on-going with the OPP's North East Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team (TIME), a Technical Collision Investigator (TCI) and a Reconstructionist.
The Office of Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OCFPS) is assisting and a post mortem examination will take place in Sudbury at a later date."
You may be interested in...
-
OPP Say Sunday's Vehicle Collision On HWY 144 Was FatalPreliminary investigation revealed that a commercial motor vehicle and a passenger vehicle were involved in the collision and one of the vehicles had caught on fire. The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene and the name of the deceased will not be released until next of kin is notified.
-
Greater Sudbury Police Make An Arrest in Val CaronAround 6:30 Saturday evening, Greater Sudbury Police were called to Fleming Street in Val Caron. There was a heavy police presence for a time with people being asked to either avoid the area or shelter in place. A man was taken into custody without incident but no other details have been provided.
-
Sudbury Police Investigating Hit and RunSudbury Police are looking into a hit and run that happened on Friday in the south end of the city. They are trying to locate a grey Honda Accord with Ontario plate number CEVE 349. They say that, if you see the vehicle, contact 911 or Crimestoppers, and also, do not approach the vehicle.