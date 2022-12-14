iHeartRadio
61 Year-Old Handed Stunt Driving Charges After Travelling 135 km/h In An 80 Zone


Tuesday morning, South Porcupine OPP charged a 61 year-old person for stunt driving on HWY 144.

The accused was traveling 135km/h in an 80km/h zone.

The driver was issued a 30 day driver's licence suspension & a 14 day vehicle impoundment.

Slow down & drive safe!

