61 Year-Old Handed Stunt Driving Charges After Travelling 135 km/h In An 80 Zone

Around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022, officers were dispatched the area of Edward Avenue in Coniston in relation to an Assault that has just occurred. Information provided was that three vehicles were used to blocked in a car while the occupants of the three vehicles smashed the windows of the car and assaulted the three people inside. The three young men, 17, 18 and 18 sustained minor injuries as a result of the attack.