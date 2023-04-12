iHeartRadio
61 Year-Old Person Killed After HWY 17 Collision Involving 4 Vehicles


OPP

The following is a release from the OPP:

One person is deceased after a collision involving four motor vehicles.

On April 11, 2023, shortly before 5:30 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Nipissing Paramedic

Services and West Nipissing Fire Department responded to a four-vehicle collision on Highway 17, West Nipissing

A 61-year-old-person from West Nipissing, was transported to the local hospital with life-threatening injuries by paramedic services and later succumb to their injuries.

No other person was injured in the collision.

The highway was closed in both directions for over six hours.

Members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team (T.I.M.E.) attended the scene and continue to assist with the investigation, which is still ongoing.

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

