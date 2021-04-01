iHeartRadio
$635,000 HSN 50/50 March Jackpot Won by Ron and Maureen McNaughton

Health Sciences North (HSN) Foundation, NEO Kids Foundation, Northern Cancer Foundation, and the HSN Volunteer Association are excited to announce that March’s HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North jackpot of $635,000 has been won by Ron and Maureen McNaughton, of Sudbury (ticket #J - 1293168).

“Obviously, when I got the call I was a bit skeptical, it being April 1st and all,” said Ron, “Even after being assured that this is real and holding the big cheque, it hasn’t sunk in yet. We’ve been buying tickets for 4 months and always did it more to support local healthcare than win. It’s great to be able to support a local cause, but winning the draw? There’s no way we could have expected that!”

When asked how they plan to spend their winnings, Ron and Maureen were not completely sure.

“We talked about it the whole way to the hospital and still don’t have a solid plan yet,” said Maureen, “I’ll be retiring in a couple of years, so this will definitely help that, but I think we’ll put it in the bank for now and give some gifts to our loved ones.”

“It’s always great to be able to break the good news to the lucky winners of the HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North, but this month’s huge jackpot made it was especially fun to call Ron,” says Anthony Keating, President and Chief Development Officer of Foundations and Volunteer Groups at HSN. “Watching the grand prize jackpot grow so quickly at the end of the month was exhilarating. $635,000 is a life-changing amount of money, and I could not be more excited for Ron and Maureen, but I’m also excited to put the funds to work for the highest priority needs at HSN.”

Congratulations to Ron and Maureen!

