69 Year-Old Man From Markstay-Warren Charged After Fleeing From Police
On January 30, 2021 at 2:38 a.m., members from the Nipissing West (Noelville) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Highway 535 in St. Charles. The vehicle failed to stop when signalled by police.
As a result of the investigation, police were able to identify both the vehicle and the driver involved, a 69-years-old man from Markstay-Warren, was charged with:
- Flight from peace officer
- Take Motor Vehicle Without Consent
The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on March 17, 2021, in Sudbury.
