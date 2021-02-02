iHeartRadio
69 Year-Old Man From Markstay-Warren Charged After Fleeing From Police

OPP

On January 30, 2021 at 2:38 a.m., members from the Nipissing West (Noelville) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Highway 535 in St. Charles. The vehicle failed to stop when signalled by police.  

 As a result of the investigation, police were able to identify both the vehicle and the driver involved, a 69-years-old man from Markstay-Warren, was charged with:

 

  • Flight from peace officer
  • Take Motor Vehicle Without Consent

 

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on March 17, 2021, in Sudbury.

