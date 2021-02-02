69 Year-Old Man From Markstay-Warren Charged After Fleeing From Police

On January 30, 2021 at 2:38 a.m., members from the Nipissing West (Noelville) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Highway 535 in St. Charles. The vehicle failed to stop when signalled by police.

As a result of the investigation, police were able to identify both the vehicle and the driver involved, a 69-years-old man from Markstay-Warren, was charged with:

Flight from peace officer

Take Motor Vehicle Without Consent

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on March 17, 2021, in Sudbury.