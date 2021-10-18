iHeartRadio
C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

7 School Bus Routes Cancelled This Week In Sudbury Due To Driver Shortages

SCHOOL BUS

The Sudbury Student Services Consortium is reporting that at least seven school bus routes will be cancelled for the week of October 18 due to a driver shortage. 

*L003

*L025

*L029

*L102

*L133

*L500

*L815

For more info on school bus routes in Sudbury, head to businfo.ca

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram