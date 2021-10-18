7 School Bus Routes Cancelled This Week In Sudbury Due To Driver Shortages
The Sudbury Student Services Consortium is reporting that at least seven school bus routes will be cancelled for the week of October 18 due to a driver shortage.
*L003
*L025
*L029
*L102
*L133
*L500
*L815
For more info on school bus routes in Sudbury, head to businfo.ca
You may be interested in...
-
7 School Bus Routes Cancelled This Week In Sudbury Due To Driver ShortagesAn FYI from the Sudbury Student Services Consortium for the week of October 18th.
-
The Verify Ontario App is Now Available to SudburyOntario has launched its COVID-19 vaccine verification app for businesses. The Verify Ontario app is available from the Apple Store and on Google Play. People started downloading their QR codes on Friday in a staged rollout that will be completed by Sunday. Codes are available at ontario.ca.
-
You can now buy a rapid COVID-19 test at Shoppers Drug Mart locations in OntarioOne of Ontario’s biggest retail pharmacy chains will now offer rapid antigen COVID-19 tests in some regions across the province.