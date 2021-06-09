$70 Million LottoMax Jackpot Had No Winner; But 14 MaxMillion Tickets WERE Sold In Ontario!
There was no winner of the main jackpot last night in Canada's biggest ever lottery draw.
The $70 million dollar main prize went unclaimed.
However, 28 of the 50 MaxMillion prizes (worth a million each) were won!
14 of those were sold somewhere in Ontario.
The next draw (Friday) will be the same - $70 million - plus 50 MaxMillion prizes!
