iHeartRadio
21°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

$70 Million LottoMax Jackpot Had No Winner; But 14 MaxMillion Tickets WERE Sold In Ontario!

image

There was no winner of the main jackpot last night in Canada's biggest ever lottery draw.  

The $70 million dollar main prize went unclaimed. 

However, 28 of the 50 MaxMillion prizes (worth a million each) were won!

14 of those were sold somewhere in Ontario. 

The next draw (Friday) will be the same - $70 million - plus 50 MaxMillion prizes!

READ MORE HERE

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram