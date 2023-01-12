iHeartRadio
-6°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

76 Year-Old Handed Charges After Travelling 161 km/h On HWY 69 In Sudbury


FmNsXx-XgAINI7M

Nipissing West OPP stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 69 in Sudbury recently.

A 76 year-old was traveling at 161 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

The driver was charged accordingly.

Police issued a 30-day driver’s licence suspension & a 14d vehicle impoundment.

Police remind you once again to slow down & drive safe!

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-674-8301

Website

Instagram