76 Year-Old Handed Charges After Travelling 161 km/h On HWY 69 In Sudbury
Nipissing West OPP stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 69 in Sudbury recently.
A 76 year-old was traveling at 161 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.
The driver was charged accordingly.
Police issued a 30-day driver’s licence suspension & a 14d vehicle impoundment.
Police remind you once again to slow down & drive safe!
