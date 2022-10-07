78 Year-Old Woman Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle In Sturgeon Falls

The following is a release from the OPP:

"On October 5, 2022, at 4:00 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of, Michaud Street and Queen Street, West Nipissing (Sturgeon Falls).

Preliminary investigation indicated that a motor vehicle had struck a motorized scooter.

The operator of the scooter was pronounced deceased at the scene and was identified as Carmen ROBIDAS, 78-years-of-age from West Nipissing.

The intersection was closed for approximately four hours, while members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team (T.I.M.E.) attended to process the scene.

The investigation is still on-going and police are asking anyone with video surveillance, at or near that intersection, during or before that time frame, to contact the Nipissing West Detachment of the OPP at 1-888-310-1122."