8 New Forest Fires Confirmed In Northern Ontario
- As of early Thursday evening, there are 8 new confirmed fires in the Northeast Region today.
- Hearst 3 is 1.5 hectares and not yet under control. This fire is located about 11.5 km southeast of Hearst and 7 km south of Highway 11. A FireRanger crew is working on the fire along with aerial suppression and making good progress.
- Cochrane 2 is 0.1 hectares and not yet under control. This fire is located about 7.5 km south east of Cochrane and 2.5 km south of Highway 652.
- Cochrane 3 is 1 hectare and not yet under control. This fire is located about 18.5 km south of Cochrane and 10 km west of Highway 11.
- Cochrane 4 is 0.2 hectares and not yet under control. This fire is about 13 km south of Cochrane and 4.5 km east of Highway 11.
- With regards to the Cochrane fires, which are located between Cochrane and Iroquois Falls, we are seeing heavy smoke and lots of fire activity. FireRanger crews are committed to these fires and waterbombers are attempting aerial suppression efforts.
- For any smoke-related health concerns, please contact Ontario Health at 811 or 1-866-797-0007.
- Kirkland Lake 2 started May 31, is 2 hectares and is being held. This fire is about 13.5 km west of Kirkland Lake and 2.5 km northeast of Kenogami Lake. Kirkland Lake 3 is 2 hectares and being held. This fire is about 28 km northwest of Kirkland Lake and 1.3 km east of Malloch Lake. FireRanger crews are working on these fires, along with aerial suppression, and making good effort.
- Chapleau 2 is 0.1 hectares and not yet under control. This fire is about 6.3 km southeast of Chapleau and 1 km north of Earl Lake. This small fire has one FireRanger crew and have noted no issues. Chapleau 3 is 20 hectares and not yet under control. This fire is about 72 km east of Chapleau and 7.3 km east of Garnet Lake. FireRangers are on site working on fire suppression.
- Sudbury 5 started May 31, is 1 hectare and is under control. This fire is about 1.5 km east of Clara Belle Lake and there are no noted concerns with this fire.
- Fires of note:
- Timmins 6, which began May 31, is 8.5 hectares and not yet under control. This fire is about 13 km west of Timmins and about 5 km north of Highway 101. There are 5 FireRanger crews working on this fire, along with aerial fire suppression.
- Wawa 2, which began on May 26, remains at 105 hectares and is not yet under control.
- Wawa 3, which began on May 27, is not yet under control and is 6810 hectares. This fire is located about 9 km southeast of White River along TransCanada Highway 17 by the Depew River. There are 5 helicopters and 12 FireRanger crews assigned to the fire; additional resources have be requested. Fixed-wing fire suppression aircraft have been actively working on priority areas of the fire. Bucketing helicopters, service, and transport helicopters are also working on the fire. Structural protection is ongoing in the area.
