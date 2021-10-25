9 Sudbury School Bus Routes Cancelled This Week Due To Driver Shortages
The following is a release from the Sudbury Student Services Consortium:
"Due to a driver shortage, the following Routes are cancelled for the week of October 25th, 2021:
L005
L006
L012
L016
L022
L101
L114
L123
and L301"
