A Common Sense Reminder: Be careful Around Thin Lake Ice

Members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) wants to ensure, that the public practices proper ice safety. Many lakes and rivers in the area may have a thin layer of ice, but with the milder weather are still not safe to venture onto. Residents must take caution regarding thin ice conditions on area waterways.

Many factors affect ice thickness including:

Type of water

Time of year

Water depth and size of body of water

Currents, tides and other moving water

Logs, rocks and shoals absorbing heat from the sun

Changing air temperature

Ice does not freeze at uniform thickness throughout the body of water. When ice forms early and may look safe, it is likely not thick, strong or stable enough to support much weight. Thickness should be checked regularly as you move further onto the ice.

Anyone considering venturing out on ice covered bodies of water for recreational activities should do so with an experienced outdoor enthusiast who is familiar with local conditions and water currents. Children should not play near or on ice covered bodies of water unless supervised by an experienced, safety-conscious person.

Remember "No ice is safe ice", venturing out onto unsafe ice puts your life and those of the first responders at risk".

For more information on ice safety go to www.redcross.ca