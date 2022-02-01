A Grocery Shopping Trip Turns Into Robbery Charges In Elliot Lake
The following is a release from Ontario Provincial Police:
On January 29, 2022, at approximately 11:30 a.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a theft related incident at a retail store on Highway in Elliot Lake.
The complainant reported that a female was at the self-checkout and failed to pay for numerous grocery items, before proceeding to exit the store. A store employee followed the female to an awaiting vehicle and advised that the items were not paid for. The female then assaulted the employee while trying to keep the groceries and the awaiting vehicle fled the scene. Police arrived a short afterwards and arrested the female.
A 35 year-old woman from Elliot Lake was charged with:
- Robbery with Violence
- Theft Under $5000
- Fail to Comply with Release Order (Five Counts)
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Opioid (other than heroin)
The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River, on January 30, 2022.
