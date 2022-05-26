iHeartRadio
"A New Leash On Life" Walk-A-Thon For Pet Save Returns This Sunday!

After a 2 year hiatus, the Annual "A New Leash On Life" Walk-A-Thon for Pet Save is BACK on Sunday May 29th, 2022!

Pledge forms are available at the Pet Save Re"Tail" Thrift Store, the Pet Save Adoption Center in Lively and local pet food stores!

Join Pet Save at the Bell Park Amphitheatre (Grace Hartman Amphitheatre) off of the corner of Paris Street and York Street.

A fun filled event for all ages and your canine friends!

Prizes for top pledges! All pledges receive a reuseable tote bag of goodies!

Pledges over $75 receive a free t-shirt!

Come one and all - bring your dog, your family, your friends!

Make your footprints have an impact by supporting homeless animals in our community!

REGISTRATION: 10 AM 

WALK STARTS @ 11:30AM

