"A New Leash On Life" Walk-A-Thon For Pet Save Returns This Sunday!
After a 2 year hiatus, the Annual "A New Leash On Life" Walk-A-Thon for Pet Save is BACK on Sunday May 29th, 2022!
Pledge forms are available at the Pet Save Re"Tail" Thrift Store, the Pet Save Adoption Center in Lively and local pet food stores!
Join Pet Save at the Bell Park Amphitheatre (Grace Hartman Amphitheatre) off of the corner of Paris Street and York Street.
A fun filled event for all ages and your canine friends!
Prizes for top pledges! All pledges receive a reuseable tote bag of goodies!
Pledges over $75 receive a free t-shirt!
Come one and all - bring your dog, your family, your friends!
Make your footprints have an impact by supporting homeless animals in our community!
REGISTRATION: 10 AM
WALK STARTS @ 11:30AM
You may be interested in...
-
Thank You Rain! 3 Major Forest Fires In Sudbury Region Now Under ControlThe rainfall we got over the past week, along with the brave efforts of Ontario Fire Rangers have helped narrow the number of forest fires to just three...And all are under control.
-
Paramedic Week 2022: The Faces Of ParamedicineMay 22 to 28, 2022 marks Paramedic Week across Canada – a time to show our collective appreciation for the hard work of paramedics and recognize their contributions to keeping the community safe.
-
What options do sellers have now that the housing market is cooling down?In what is increasingly becoming a buyer's market, some soon-to-be sellers may be wondering whether to delay listing their homes until conditions become more favourable. Here's a look at one realtor's advice on the best time to sell.