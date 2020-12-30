A Post Worth Sharing: This Sudbury Man Plowed A Woman's Driveway 'Out Of The Blue'
This is a real simple act, but a reminder for us all that it doesn't take much to make someone smile!
On Facebook's Valley East Community Page, Myra said,
"Would like to say a “BIG” Thank You to this gentleman that just came and plowed my driveway out of the blue, live on Velma St."
Thank you good sir!
