A Post Worth Sharing: This Sudbury Man Plowed A Woman's Driveway 'Out Of The Blue'

PLOWGUY

At Pure Country, we LOVE finding these sweet moments on social media!  

This is a real simple act, but a reminder for us all that it doesn't take much to make someone smile! 

On Facebook's Valley East Community Page, Myra said, 

"Would like to say a “BIG” Thank You to this gentleman that just came and plowed my driveway out of the blue, live on Velma St."

Thank you good sir!

