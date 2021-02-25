iHeartRadio
A Shout Out To The Driveway Heroes In The Sudbury Community Of Lively!

Sometimes, it's the small acts of kindness that can go A LONG WAY!  

We've seen mulitple stories lately, specifically from Lively, of people helping others move their snow.  

 

In the Ward 2 Community Facebook Group, Sarra posted the following: 

"I live on eleventh and wanted to thank the lovely person who did our driveway. It was such an amazing surprise to come home to after a really long day at work. I can’t thank you enough, you definitely made my day."

Tania posted the following:

"Three teenagers shovelling my driveway on Moxam drive, they wouldn’t even take my money. Parents and these young adults should be proud. Thank you very much. Lively rocks!"

Marc posted the following: 

"Leaving Santala road area to plow some driveways around lively

No cash needed just want to help with how heavy the snow is

Drop your address below I’ll try and get to as many as I can"

 

