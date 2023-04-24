A Sign Of Spring: Street Sweeping Has Begun In Sudbury

The following is a release from the City of Sudbury:

Crews have begun street sweeping in the Ramsey Lake Watershed and high-risk drainage areas, as well as sidewalks in high pedestrian traffic areas. Street sweeping operations are expected to expand city-wide by early May, with support from contractors Jara Sweeping and D Lafond Contracting Ltd.

All municipally maintained paved roads, including bridges and bike lanes are swept each spring. Sidewalks and walkways plowed and sanded during the winter are swept, as well as hard-surfaced boulevards and medians.

It typically takes multiple passes to remove sand and debris and can sometimes take several days between the initial and final passes before a street is complete.

Some noise and dust is unavoidable during street sweeping. Leaves, lawn clippings and other debris should not be placed on roads or sidewalks. Sand from driveways and yards should be swept onto roads in a thin layer to avoid clogging street sweeping equipment.

As crews will be working around the clock, it is important to avoid parking on streets overnight and to remove basketball and hockey nets that may obstruct equipment.

Garbage, recycling and green carts should not be placed on roads and sidewalks. Instead, place containers in a visible area that does not interfere with the sweeping process.

Sweeping schedules and completed area updates will be posted Mondays on City’s website at www.greatersudbury.ca/streetsweeping and facebook page at facebook.com/greatersudbury.