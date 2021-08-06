iHeartRadio
A team of 5 riders are riding from Sault Ste. Marie to Sudbury this weekend for a great cause

SUDBURY, ON –  On August 6-8, a team of 5 riders will be riding from Sault Ste. Marie to Sudbury (315km) to raise funds in support of the Northern Cancer Foundation.  This team is led by Dr Sathish Gopalakrishnan MD, Oncology unit for the Northeast Cancer Centre.  Dr “G”, as he is affectionately known by his patients, is going outside of his comfort zone to encourage and motivate others to do more.  Dr “G” will be joined by Dr Nalla (HSN ICU), Scott Hancock of CAN-BIKE Canada, Cori Lanigan RPN (HSN ICU), Kalyani Nair (Lo-Ellen student) and supported by Parker.

Fittingly, the group will end their ride at the Northeast Cancer Centre (NECC).  All donations remain at the NECC to support equipment, research and patient needs.

To donate please visit:  https://ncfsudbury.akaraisin.com/ui/DIY/p/SudburyRidersforCancer

