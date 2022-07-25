A Unique Sight: Salmon Coming Upstream At Bridal Veil Falls In Kagawong
Shannon McMullen posted this photo on Twitter saying,
"Salmon coming upstream to the base of Bridal Veil Falls at Kagawong."
What a unique sight this is!
You may be interested in...
-
A Unique Sight: Salmon Coming Upstream At Bridal Veil Falls In KagawongWhat a unique sight it is!
-
15 Year-Old Charged In Relation To Indecent Act Incidents On Junction Creek PathwayThe youth was released on an Undertaking with a Court date of September 29, 2022 to answer to the charges. His name cannot be released as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
-
Sudbury Police Arrest Man Wanted for Uttering Death ThreatsSudbury police arrested 36-year old Cordell Miller. He was taken into custody without incident in the South End of Sudbury on Friday afternoon. He will be in court Saturday to answer to charges of uttering death threats and several counts of failing to comply with a probation order, among others.